Italy tells Atlantia to quickly pass motorway assets to state lender - source

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy is pressing infrastructure group Atlantia to quickly wrap up a deal giving control of its motorway unit Autostrade to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family with a 30% stake, agreed in July to pull out of Autostrade following a 2018 bridge collapse, in which 43 people died.

But sources said the two parties had failed so far to hammer out a comprehensive deal that meets the conditions set by Rome and wins the support of minority investors in both Atlantia and Autostrade.

Atlantia declined to comment. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Francesca Landini)