FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Atlantia closes sale of minority stake in motorway unit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
World
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 21 days ago

Atlantia closes sale of minority stake in motorway unit

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has completed the sale of a 11.94 percent stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), it said on Wednesday.

A consortium comprising Allianz Capital Partners, EDF Investment and fund DIF Infrastructure bought 6.94 percent of ASPI while China's Silk Road Fund purchased another 5 percent.

The price paid for the stake implies a total equity value for ASPI of 14.8 billion euros, Atlantia said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.