Atlantia's motorway unit says five viaducts are completely safe

MILAN/GENOA, March 27 (Reuters) - Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia reiterated on Wednesday that five Italian motorway viaducts it manages are completely safe.

It added that it was fully co-operating with relevant authorities on viaducts.

A judicial source said on Wednesday that Italian prosecutors have placed two top executives at Atlantia’s units Autostrade per l’Italia and SPEA Engineering under investigation for allegedly altering safety reports on these five viaducts.

SPEA Engineering was not immediately available to comment on the issue.

This comes after Atlantia and some of its top managers and officials at Italy’s transport ministry have been put under investigation over the collapse last August of a motorway bridge in Genoa, which killed 43 people. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Paola Balsomini in Genoa Editing by Susan Fenton)