Industrials
June 4, 2019

Italy govt eases terms for revoking motorway concessions - source

1 Min Read

ROME, June 4 (Reuters) - The Italian government has decided to ease the conditions under which it can revoke motorway concessions as part of a package of measures designed to unblock major projects, a source inside the ruling League party said on Tuesday.

The governing coalition has threatened to revoke the national concession of the country’s biggest toll-road operator, Autostrade, which is controlled by the Benetton family’s transport-to-retail conglomerate Atlantia, after a deadly bridge collapse last year on Autostrade’s network. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Mark Bendeich)


