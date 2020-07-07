Bonds News
Atlantia must accept Italian govt conditions to avoid licence revocation - PM

1 Min Read

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday the government had presented its conditions to infrastructure group Atlantia which the company must accept to avoid a revocation of its lucrative toll-road license.

“There is a revocation procedure in place,” Conte told a news conference.

Rome has been threatening to revoke the business license of Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia following the deadly collapse in 2018 of a bridge in Genoa that was run by the motorway operator. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

