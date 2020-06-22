Atlantia's unit says willing to continue talks to settle concession dispute

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia told the Italian government that it was willing to continue talks to settle an ongoing dispute over its concession even after June 30, Atlantia unit said on Monday.

Autostrade added that it still reserved the right to ask for a multi-billion euro compensation in case the government decided to revoke its motorway concession.

Earlier this month sources said that Autostrade could have launched a procedure to hand back its licence and ask for compensation to protect its shareholders by the end of June.

Autostrade also said it had filed legal challenges against the provisions of a new legislation passed by the government to make it easier to revoke its licence. The motorway unit believes the contested legislation is unconstitutional and in breach of EU law, it said. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Francesca Landini)