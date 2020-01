MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia said it intended to appoint a joint chief executive to serve alongside Carlo Bertazzo, the general manager of the Benetton family holding whom it named as CEO on Monday.

The second CEO, who has not been identified, would be in charge of Atlantia’s overseas business, the infrastructure group said in a statement. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Francesca Landini)