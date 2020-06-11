Italy's Atlantia swings to Q1 net loss amid COVID-19, concession row

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Infrastructure group Atlantia swung to a net loss in the first quarter as the impact of the coronavirus crisis compounded fallout from a prolonged political dispute over its motorway concession.

Between January and March, traffic on Atlantia’s motorway network in Italy fell 20.7% while passengers at its airports in Rome tumbled 33% as the lockdown imposed by the Italian government to contain COVID-19 took its toll.

Atlantia said it was keeping all options open to safeguard its interests in talks with the transport ministry over its motorway concession, adding it hoped for a rapid and positive solution to the row. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)