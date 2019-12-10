S&P’s puts ratings of Atlantia and motorway unit on negative watch

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s put ratings of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia and its motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia on Negative Credit Watch due to “perceived ongoing uncertainty regarding the Autostrade per l’Italia’s concession”, the agency said on Tuesday.

S&P has confirmed its BBB rating for Spanish subsidiary Abertis with the outlook lowered from stable to negative. It also confirmed its BBB rating for Aeroporti di Roma unit, with a negative outlook.