Atlantia's Italian motorway unit defends risk management

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Atlantia’s tollroad unit defended its risk management on Wednesday after a newspaper reported police had seized documents suggesting that concerns over the safety of a bridge in Genoa that collapsed last year had been raised as early as 2014.

Autostrade per l’Italia said it had always maintained a rigorous approach to risk management and adopted all appropriate preventative measures.

“Contrary to the interpretation contained in the article, this indicates in reality that the company is not prepared to accept operating risks to infrastructure,” it said in a statement.

The daily la Repubblica reported on Wednesday that police had seized documents that dated back to 2014, which mentioned a risk of collapse for the bridge in Genoa, four years before the disaster which killed 43 people in August last year. (Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Valentina Za)