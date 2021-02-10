TCI says CDP involvement in Atlantia unit sale will cause 'illegitimate re-nationalisation'

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Atlantia’s minority investor TCI welcomed the EU Commission decision to look into the Italian government’s handling of a dispute over the group’s motorway unit, a document seen by Reuters showed.

In a letter sent on Feb. 8 to the EU executive body, the activist hedge fund said Rome’s insistence on involving state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) in any disposal of the motorway unit deterred international bidders.

TCI also said the government’s pressure to involve CDP in Atlantia’s motorway unit disposal should be considered as “illegitimate re-nationalisation” of the unit, which has come under scrutiny following the deadly collapse of a bridge it ran. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chris Reese)