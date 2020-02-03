Italy antitrust closes procedure against Atlantia's Telepass unit

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s antitrust watchdog said on Monday it had closed a procedure against Atlantia’s electronic payment unit Telepass on condition it carried out measures proposed last year to respond to the regulator’s concerns.

Last year the competition watchdog opened a procedure against Telepass saying information it had gathered indicated that it was not possible for a consumer wanting to pay from a non-Italian bank account to activate the Telepass service.

The antitrust body said Telepass had to upgrade its system to allow consumers with bank accounts in the European Union to pay their road tolls through the Telepass service by mid-March. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)