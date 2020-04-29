Healthcare
April 29, 2020 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Atlantia says traffic last week on its Italian road network was down 77%

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Wednesday that last week traffic on the motorway network it operates in Italy fell 77% year-on-year.

Motorway traffic was down 76.6% on its Spanish motorways and 78.2% on the French highways it operates, the group said.

The group also said that the number of passengers travelling to and from its Italian airports - Rome’s Fiumicino and Ciampino - fell 98.5% last week compared with the same period last year.

Italy’s government imposed a lockdown on the whole country on March 9 to rein in contagion from the novel coronavirus, heavily cutting traffic on its roads and airports. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below