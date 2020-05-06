Atlantia says traffic on Italian road network down 73% y/y last week

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said on Wednesday that last week traffic on the motorway network it operates in Italy fell 72.6% year-on-year.

Motorway traffic was down 74.9% on its Spanish motorways and 74.8% on the French highways it operates, the group said.

The group also said that the number of passengers travelling to and from its Italian airports - Rome’s Fiumicino and Ciampino - fell 98.3% last week compared with the same period last year.

Italy’s government imposed a lockdown on the whole country on March 9 to rein in contagion from the novel coronavirus, heavily cutting traffic on its roads and airports.

Rome has started to gradually lift the restrictions as of this week. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)