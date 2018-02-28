FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 28, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa posts jump in 2017 profit, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, a leading Croatian food company which is present in 10 countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide, said on Wednesday:

* Its 2017 net profit after minority interests jumped 69.2 percent to 275.5 million kuna ($45.16 million)

* EBITDA rose 22.7 percent to 582.2 million kuna on sales up 3.9 percent to 5.3 billion

* Sales of its own brands rose and its distribution activities grew, most notably in its home market and in Serbia

* Sales growth led by Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States

$1 = 6.1001 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.