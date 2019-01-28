Atlas Copco Q4 profit, orders top forecasts, shares rise

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings and order bookings above analysts’ forecasts but said it expected demand to be somewhat lower in the first quarter.

Operating earnings at the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools, rose to 5.66 billion Swedish crowns ($625 million) from 4.86 billion a year earlier, beating a mean forecast of 5.22 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Group order intake was 23.7 billion crowns in the quarter, up 1 pct year-on-year on an organic basis and above the 23.0 crowns billion seen by analysts.

Atlas Copco shares were up 4.2 percent at 1107 GMT following the earnings report. ($1 = 9.0548 Swedish crowns)