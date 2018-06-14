FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Altas Iron says does not have priority rights to develop Port Hedland berths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron on Thursday said the government had notified it that its North West Infrastructure (NWI) joint venture does not have priority rights to develop certain ship berths in Port Hedland.

It said that the notice, regarding the development of Stanley Point Berths 3 and 4 in Australia’s Port Hedland, came from the transport minister.

NWI, which is a joint venture with Brockman Mining and FerrAus, has the capacity to export 50 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of iron ore from the South-West Creek located at Port Hedland.

$1 = 1.3219 Australian dollars Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;

