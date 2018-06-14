Australia's Altas Iron says does not have priority rights to develop Port Hedland berths

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron on Thursday said the government had notified it that its North West Infrastructure (NWI) joint venture does not have priority rights to develop certain ship berths in Port Hedland.

It said that the notice, regarding the development of Stanley Point Berths 3 and 4 in Australia’s Port Hedland, came from the transport minister.

NWI, which is a joint venture with Brockman Mining and FerrAus, has the capacity to export 50 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of iron ore from the South-West Creek located at Port Hedland.