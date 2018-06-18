UPDATE 1-Australia's Atlas Iron on trading halt, pending control proposal announcement

June 18 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron on Monday sought a trading halt of its shares pending an announcement regarding a “control transaction proposal” as the race for its ownership heats up.

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart last week joined those vying for control of the company, disclosing a 19.96 percent stake in Atlas via Hancock Prospecting.

Earlier in June, Fortescue Metals announced it had built up a 19.9 percent stake in Atlas, large enough to block Atlas’s planned takeover by Mineral Resources for A$280 million ($208.2 million), announced in April.

Shares in Atlas fell sharply last week, after it was notified that its North West Infrastructure (NWI) joint venture did not have priority rights to develop certain shipping berths at Port Hedland in Western Australia.

NWI, which is a joint venture with Brockman Mining and FerrAus, has the capacity to export 50 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of iron ore from the South-West Creek project located at Port Hedland.