Atlas Mara co-founder Bob Diamond steps down as chairman

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Veteran banker Bob Diamond is stepping down as chairman of Atlas Mara as part of a shake-up at the pan-African financial group.

Diamond, a co-founder of Atlas Mara, will become a non-executive director. Fellow board member Michael Wilkerson has been appointed executive chairman.

The firm has also appointed Muhammad ‘Omar’ Khan as chief financial officer effective April 2019.

Atlas Mara told investors it was undertaking a review of its strategic options, including weighing the acquisition of a 35 percent stake in South African financial services provider GroCapital to accelerate a move into digital banking. (Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Simon Jessop)