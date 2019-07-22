Atom Bank raises 50 mln stg from funds including Woodford

July 22 (Reuters) - Under fire fund manager Neil Woodford is among investors who have put an additional 50 million pounds ($62.42 million) into digital lender Atom Bank, the company confirmed here on Monday.

Atom said Woodford’s listed fund, Woodford Patient Capital Trust, participated in the round which also included BBVA, Toscafund and funds advised by Perscitus LLP.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Woodford invested 10 million pounds into Atom. ($1 = 0.8010 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)