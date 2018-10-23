France's Atos lowers 2018 outlook amid economic uncertainty

Oct 23 (Reuters) - French IT services firm Atos said on Tuesday it would lower its 2018 revenue guidance, citing disappointing results in Germany and North America and global economic uncertainty.

The company targets organic revenue growth for 2018 of about 1 percent, compared with previous guidance of 2-3 percent.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of 2.88 billion euros ($3.30 billion), up 0.1 percent organically.