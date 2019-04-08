Hot Stocks
Berenberg says has stopped research coverage of Atos

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Berenberg said in an email on Monday it has stopped research coverage of Atos, a week after the German broker withdrew a rating downgrade that prompted the French software company to alert market regulators.

The downgrade briefly wiped almost 450 million euros ($505.8 million) off Atos’ market capitalisation on April 2.

The email from Berenberg did not give a reason for the cessation of coverage. ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

