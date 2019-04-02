REFILE-UPDATE 1-Atos alerts French markets watchdog to Berenberg's error with stock downgrade

(Refiles with picture)

* In rare move, Berenberg withdrew Atos downgrade after error

* Atos shares at bottom of Paris bourse

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Atos said on Tuesday it has alerted the French financial markets regulator after Berenberg withdrew its downgrade of the French software company’s stock, which had sent the shares down sharply to the bottom of the Paris bourse.

Analyst firm Berenberg on Tuesday issued a research note titled ‘Unleash the bears’, downgrading its rating on the stock to ‘sell’ and reducing its price target to 60 euro ($67) from 90 euro following Atos’ sale of its stake in Worldline.

Berenberg later retracted the note, saying in an email that it had published the change in error and instead placed the stock under review.

“Analyst firm Berenberg issued this morning an analyst note on Atos, which was immediately withdrawn after realizing it contained a material error,” Atos said on its website.

“This had a temporary impact on the stock price of Atos. The group has alerted the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF).”

Berenberg did not respond to requests for comment and Georgios Kertsos, the equity analyst who covers the stock, was not available for comment. France’s AMF was not immediately available for comment.

A change in recommendation on a company’s stock can often influence the direction of its price. It’s not known how the mistake at Berenberg occurred, but such a retraction is rare.

“In all the years I have been trading, this is the first time that I have seen a retraction,” said one dealer.

Atos shares were down 1.2 percent at 87 euro at 1059 GMT, at the bottom of the Paris CAC 40. Earlier in the day, they had fallen to as low as 85.5 euros. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Helen Reid, additional reporting by Inti Landauro in PARIS; editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)