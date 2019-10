Oct 29 (Reuters) - French technology company Atos said it would sell down part of its minority stake in payments group Worldline with the disposal of around 1.2 billion euros ($1.33 billion) worth of Worldline shares.

Atos said it was selling the stake via a private placement, and added it would retain a stake of around 13% in Worldline’s share capital following the sale, the proceeds of which would be used to help pay down debts.