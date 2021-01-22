ATR turboprop deliveries plunge as regional carriers struggle -sources

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Deliveries of Franco-Italian ATR turboprop planes tumbled into single figures in 2020 as regional airlines bore the brunt of the coronavirus crisis, industry sources said.

Deliveries of the short-haul city-hopper planes dropped below 10 from 68 in 2019, they said. Orders for new planes also slid to mid-single-digits, down from 79 a year earlier.

A spokesman for ATR, co-owned by France-based Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo, said it would issue commercial results at the appropriate time. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)