Franco-Italian ATR turboprop plane deliveries plunge in 2020

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Deliveries of turboprop aircraft built by Franco-Italian manufacturer ATR plunged to an 18-year low last year as regional airlines bore the brunt of the coronavirus crisis, company figures showed on Wednesday.

ATR Chief Executive Stefano Bortoli said deliveries fell to 10 aircraft, from 68 reported in 2019, while new orders fell to 6 from 52 published a year earlier.

Bortoli said ATR aimed to double its deliveries in 2021. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)