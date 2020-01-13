Atrium, law firm startup with $75.5 mln in funding, slashes staff

Atrium, a legal services startup that has raised $75.5 million from funders such as Andreessen Horowitz, according to its website, on Monday said it is laying off most of its legal staff as it pivots away from its original goal of replacing traditional law firms using a subscription model.

The company, which markets itself in part as a more affordable, efficient option for startups seeking legal advice than traditional law firms, will now wind down that part of its business to instead become a professional services network, chief executive Justin Kan said in a statement on Monday.

