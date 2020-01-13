Westlaw News
January 13, 2020 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Atrium, law firm startup with $75.5 mln in funding, slashes staff

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Atrium, a legal services startup that has raised $75.5 million from funders such as Andreessen Horowitz, according to its website, on Monday said it is laying off most of its legal staff as it pivots away from its original goal of replacing traditional law firms using a subscription model.

The company, which markets itself in part as a more affordable, efficient option for startups seeking legal advice than traditional law firms, will now wind down that part of its business to instead become a professional services network, chief executive Justin Kan said in a statement on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QRS6u4

