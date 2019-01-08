Semiconductors
January 8, 2019 / 3:22 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Austria's AT&S cuts sales forecast on weak demand for phones, cars

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s AT&S on Tuesday lowered its revenue outlook for its 2018/19 business year, blaming weak demand for smartphones and in the automotive segment.

The maker of printed circuit boards (PCBs) said it now expects revenue to increase by around 3 percent after a previous forecast of a 6-8 percent plus.

The group still expects a full-year margin on earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 24-26 percent. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below