Austria's AT&S cuts sales forecast on weak demand for phones, cars

VIENNA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s AT&S on Tuesday lowered its revenue outlook for its 2018/19 business year, blaming weak demand for smartphones and in the automotive segment.

The maker of printed circuit boards (PCBs) said it now expects revenue to increase by around 3 percent after a previous forecast of a 6-8 percent plus.

The group still expects a full-year margin on earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 24-26 percent. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by David Evans)