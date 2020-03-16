AT&S back at full capacity in China, precautionary measures for Europe

VIENNA, March 16 (Reuters) - Printed circuit boards maker AT&S said on Monday it was currently operating at full capacity at all its European and Asian production sites and it had introduced precautionary measures to keep it that way.

The company, which produces circuit boards for smartphones and tablets and supplies firms such as Apple, Intel and major European auto suppliers, cut its forecast last month after production in China had been disrupted due to the spread of the coronavirus.

AT&S is working intensively on increasing safety stocks, has introduced compulsory masks on the company premises, broad home office regulations and has stopped business travel to avoid production disruptions, it said.

“We’re doing everything in our power to keep operations running uninterrupted and thus to meet our delivery obligations completely and on time,” Chief Executive Andreas Gerstenmayer said.

He expects the new measures to remain in place for up to two months. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)