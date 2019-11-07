Austria's AT&S first-half core profit falls on low smartphone, automotive demand

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Austrian maker of printed circuit boards AT&S on Thursday reported a 26.9% drop in its half-year core profit, citing a lower rampup of the latest smartphone generation and falling demand in its automotive and industrial segments.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the six-month period came in at 101.1 million euros ($111.8 million) after 138.3 million last year, the group said.

Revenue in the period fell 5.1% to 490.3 million euros.

The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook of a stable revenue and an EBITDA margin of 20%-25%. ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)