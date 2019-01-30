Austria's AT&S reports 16 pct jump in core profit

VIENNA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Austrian maker of printed circuit boards AT&S on Wednesday reported a 16 percent increase in its nine-month core profit helped by a diversified product mix, cost savings and currency effects.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 220.5 million euros ($251.7 million) after 190.3 million last year, the group said.

Revenue in the period increased 3 percent to 790.1 million euros.

The group lowered its outlook for its 2018/19 business year earlier this month, blaming weak demand from smartphone makers and the automotive industry and following on the heels of Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

It now forecasts revenue to rise by about 3 percent and a full-year margin on earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 24-26 percent. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)