Company News
August 8, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

CBS and AT&T renew contract, ending 20 day-long blackout

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CBS Corp and AT&T Inc renewed their contract on Thursday, ending a 20 day-long blackout that began when the companies’ previous, seven-year deal expired at 2:00 a.m. EST on July 19.

As a result of the contract dispute and after months of negotiations over retransmission fees, CBS stations went dark for more than 6.5 million DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse customers in at least 14 U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience,” the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Helen Coster and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Bernard Orr)

