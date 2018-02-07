FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 1:46 PM / in 14 hours

AT&T exploring IPO of DirecTV Latin America stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, which owns satellite television service DirecTV, said it was exploring an initial public offering for its minority interest in DirecTV Latin America in the first half of 2018.

The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier has confidentially filed a registration statement with U.S. regulators.

AT&T got the stake in the Latin American entertainment services business following its $48.5 billion acquisition of DirecTV in 2015. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

