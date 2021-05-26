FACTBOX-Amazon-MGM, AT&T-Discovery deals open next phase of streaming content battle

May 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's plans to buy Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion is expected to provide a major boost for its Prime Video streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+. An intensifying competition for streaming has led media companies to invest heavily in content and international expansion, given the pandemic-fueled boom. Last week, AT&T, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they would combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business in a $43 billion deal. Here is a list of popular streaming services with their hit shows, details on content spend and subscriber count: Streaming Parent company Launch User base Popular shows Content spend Cash in hand platform Netflix 2007 207.6 mln The Queen's Gambit, "Money Expects to spend $17 billion on $8.4 bln Heist" content this year Amazon Amazon 2011 175 mln The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Had spent $11 billion in 2020 on $33.83 bln Prime Video "The Man in the High Castle" content for its streaming video and music services, a more than 40% jump from 2019 Disney + Walt Disney Co 2019 103.6 mln Spider-Man, "Hotel Estimated it would spend between $15.89 bln Transylvania" $14 billion to $16 billion on content across its streaming platforms in fiscal 2024 HBO/HBO AT&T 2020 ~64 mln Wonder Woman 1984, "Love AT&T, which plans to combine $11.34 bln Max Life" its media assets with Discovery Inc , said that the combined company expects to spend $20 billion on content Peacock Comcast 2020 42 mln The Office, "Dr. Death" The Wall Street Journal $14.95 bln reported in 2019 that Comcast would pump $2 billion over two years on content and marketing for Peacock Hulu Walt Disney Co 2008 41.6 mln The Handmaid's Tale, $15.89 bln "Black-ish" Paramount+ ViacomCBS 2014 36 mln Younger, "Spongebob" In March, ViacomCBS said it $5.5 bln would sell $3 billion in stock to raise funds to pump into its streaming content . The company, whose streaming services include Paramount+ and Showtime, has also said that it expects streaming content expense to be at least $5 billion by 2024 Discovery Discovery Inc 2021 13 mln Planet Earth, "90 Day $2.01 bln + Fiance" Source: Company statements (Reporting by Eva Mathews, Niket Nishant and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)