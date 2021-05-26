Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-Amazon-MGM, AT&T-Discovery deals open next phase of streaming content battle

By Reuters Staff

    May 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's plans to buy Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion is expected to provide a major boost for its Prime Video streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.
    An intensifying competition for streaming has led media companies to invest heavily in content and international expansion, given the pandemic-fueled boom.
    Last week, AT&T, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery, home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they would combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business in a $43 billion deal.
    
    Here is a list of popular streaming services with their hit shows, details on content spend and subscriber count:
      
 Streaming             Parent company           Launch  User base  Popular shows                                              Content spend Cash in hand
   platform Netflix                                        2007    207.6 mln  The Queen's Gambit, "Money                                 Expects to spend $17 billion on $8.4 bln
                                                                     Heist"                                                     content this year Amazon                Amazon                   2011    175 mln    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,                                 Had spent $11 billion in 2020 on $33.83 bln
   Prime Video                                                       "The Man in the High Castle"                               content for its streaming video and music services, a more than 40% jump from 2019 Disney +              Walt Disney Co           2019    103.6 mln  Spider-Man, "Hotel                                         Estimated it would spend between $15.89 bln
                                                                     Transylvania"                                              $14 billion to $16 billion on content across its streaming platforms in fiscal 2024 HBO/HBO               AT&T                     2020    ~64 mln    Wonder Woman 1984, "Love                                   AT&T, which plans to combine $11.34 bln
   Max                                                               Life"                                                      its media assets with Discovery Inc          , said that the combined company expects to spend $20 billion on content Peacock               Comcast                  2020    42 mln     The Office, "Dr. Death"                                    The Wall Street Journal $14.95 bln reported  in 2019 that Comcast would pump $2 billion over two years on content and marketing for Peacock Hulu                  Walt Disney Co           2008    41.6 mln   The Handmaid's Tale, $15.89 bln
                                                                     "Black-ish" Paramount+            ViacomCBS                2014    36 mln     Younger, "Spongebob"                                       In March, ViacomCBS said it $5.5 bln would sell $3 billion in stock to raise funds to pump into its streaming content             . The company, whose streaming services include Paramount+ and Showtime, has also said that it expects streaming content expense to be at least $5 billion by 2024 Discovery             Discovery Inc            2021    13 mln     Planet Earth, "90 Day $2.01 bln
   +                                                                 Fiance" Source: Company statements    


 (Reporting by Eva Mathews, Niket Nishant and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)
