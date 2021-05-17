FACTBOX-Streaming wars set to heat up after AT&T-Discovery media deal

May 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's proposal to combine its media assets with Discovery Inc will create a streaming giant that is expected to have the firepower to take on the likes of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+. The new standalone company will bring together the owner of the Harry Potter franchise with Discovery's stable of unscripted home, cooking and nature and science shows. Here is a list of popular streaming services with their hit shows and subscriber count: Streaming Parent Launch User Popular Cash in platform company base shows hand Netflix 2007 207.6 "The Queen's $8.4 mln Gambit", bln "Money Heist" Amazon Prime Amazon 2011 175 "The $33.83 Video mln Marvelous bln Mrs. Maisel", "The Man in the High Castle" Disney + Walt Disney 2019 103.6 "Spider-Man" $15.89 Co mln , "Hotel bln Transylvania " HBO/HBO Max AT&T 2020 ~64 "Wonder $11.34 mln Woman 1984", bln "Love Life" Peacock Comcast 2020 42 mln "The $14.95 Office", bln "Dr. Death" Hulu Walt Disney 2008 41.6 "The $15.89 Co mln Handmaid's bln Tale", "Black-ish" Paramount+ ViacomCBS 2014 36 mln "Younger", $5.5 "Spongebob" bln Discovery + Discovery 2021 13 mln "Planet $2.01 Inc Earth", "90 bln Day Fiance" Source: Company statements (Reporting by Eva Mathews and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)