FACTBOX-Streaming wars set to heat up after AT&T-Discovery media deal

    May 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's proposal to combine its
media assets with Discovery Inc will create a streaming giant
that is expected to have the firepower to take on the likes of
Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.
    The new standalone company will bring together the owner of
the Harry Potter franchise with Discovery's stable of unscripted
home, cooking and nature and science shows.
    Here is a list of popular streaming services with their hit
shows and subscriber count:
    
 Streaming     Parent       Launch  User    Popular       Cash in
 platform      company              base    shows         hand
 Netflix                      2007  207.6   "The Queen's  $8.4
                                    mln     Gambit",      bln
                                            "Money        
                                            Heist"        
 Amazon Prime  Amazon         2011  175     "The          $33.83
 Video                              mln     Marvelous     bln
                                            Mrs.          
                                            Maisel",      
                                            "The Man in   
                                            the High      
                                            Castle"       
 Disney +      Walt Disney    2019  103.6   "Spider-Man"  $15.89
               Co                   mln     , "Hotel      bln
                                            Transylvania  
                                            "             
 HBO/HBO Max   AT&T           2020  ~64     "Wonder       $11.34
                                    mln     Woman 1984",  bln
                                            "Love Life"   
 Peacock       Comcast        2020  42 mln  "The          $14.95
                                            Office",      bln
                                            "Dr. Death"   
 Hulu          Walt Disney    2008  41.6    "The          $15.89
               Co                   mln     Handmaid's    bln
                                            Tale",        
                                            "Black-ish"   
 Paramount+    ViacomCBS      2014  36 mln  "Younger",    $5.5
                                            "Spongebob"   bln
 Discovery +   Discovery      2021  13 mln  "Planet       $2.01
               Inc                          Earth", "90   bln
                                            Day Fiance"   
 Source: Company statements    


 (Reporting by Eva Mathews and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)
