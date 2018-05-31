AT&T negotiating with FTC to resolve 2014 complaint on deceptive data plans

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc is negotiating with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to resolve a 2014 complaint that charged they offered deceptive “unlimited” mobile phone data plans, the company said on Thursday.

“We have decided not to seek review by the Supreme Court, to focus instead on negotiating a fair resolution of the case with the Federal Trade Commission,” AT&T spokesman Mike Balmoris said. The FTC had charged that the company misled millions of consumers by charging them for unlimited data plans but reducing data speeds if they reached certain data usage. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Frances Kerry)