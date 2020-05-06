AT&T wins dismissal of lawsuit by ex-Time Warner shareholders over merger disclosures

AT&T Inc won the dismissal of a lawsuit by former Time Warner Inc shareholders who said it failed to disclose serious deterioration in its DirecTV and DirecTV Now businesses before the companies’ $85 billion merger in June 2018.

In a decision on Tuesday, Justice Barry Ostrager of the state supreme court in Manhattan said DirecTV and DirecTV Now were not material to AT&T at the time of the offering documents, and that the documents made no specific representations about them aside from their alleged “strong launch.”

