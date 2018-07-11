AT&T to launch Magic Leap products

July 11 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc has partnered with Magic Leap Inc, a secretive startup working in the augmented reality space, to exclusively sell its products in the United States, the wireless company said on Wednesday.

Magic Leap said it will demo its first product later in the day - a lightweight, wearable computer with augmented reality features. The product, Magic Leap One, is scheduled to ship later this year to designers and developers. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)