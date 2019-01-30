Company News
January 30, 2019 / 11:57 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

AT&T misses 4th-qtr phone subscriber estimates

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc on Wednesday missed fourth-quarter Wall Street estimates for net new wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the company struggled to attract customers in a saturated U.S. phone market.

The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers faces competition from companies such as T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, who offer lower-priced phone plans.

AT&T gained a net 134,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, smaller than analysts’ estimates of 208,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter rose 15.2 percent to $47.99 billion from $41.68 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $48.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below