AT&T posts more-than-expected net new subscribers

Jan 29 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc reported more-than-expected net new mobile phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter, as it bundles phone plans with content from its premium channel HBO.

The company said on Wednesday it added 229,000 net new subscribers. Analysts had estimated the company to add 145,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $46.82 billion from $47.99 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)