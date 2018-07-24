FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AT&T subscriber growth beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc added a net 46,000 postpaid mobile phone subscribers in the second quarter, beating Wall Street estimates as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier ground out some growth in a saturated market.

Analysts on average were expecting net adds of 14,000, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $5.1 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $3.92 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $38.99 billion from $39.84 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

