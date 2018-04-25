FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 25, 2018 / 8:14 PM / in 2 hours

AT&T's first-quarter profit rises 33 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc’s first-quarter profit rose about 33 percent as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier signed up more subscribers who pay monthly bills.

AT&T said on Wednesday it added 158,000 postpaid subscribers on a net basis in the three months ended March 31.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.76 billion or 75 cents per share in the first quarter, from $3.47 billion or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $38.04 billion from $39.37 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.