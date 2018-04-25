AT&T's first-quarter profit rises 33 percent

April 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc’s first-quarter profit rose about 33 percent as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier signed up more subscribers who pay monthly bills.

AT&T said on Wednesday it added 158,000 postpaid subscribers on a net basis in the three months ended March 31.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.76 billion or 75 cents per share in the first quarter, from $3.47 billion or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $38.04 billion from $39.37 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)