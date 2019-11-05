AT&T to pay $60 mln over U.S. allegations it lied in its "unlimited data" promises -FTC

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - AT&T will pay $60 million to resolve U.S. allegations it misled millions of its smartphone customers by charging them for “unlimited” data plans while reducing their data speeds, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The $60 million will be deposited into a fund to provide partial refunds to both current and former customers who had originally signed up for unlimited plans prior to 2011 but had their data speeds reduced, or “throttled” by AT&T. As part of the settlement of the 2014 complaint, AT&T is also prohibited from making any representation about the speed or amount of its mobile data, without also disclosing any material restrictions on the data. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)