Trump calls activist shareholder moves on AT&T 'great news'

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday weighed in on activist investor Elliott Management Corp’s moves targeting AT&T Inc, calling the hedge fund’s actions “great news” and repeating his criticism of the wireless carrier’s CNN news division.

Shareholder Elliot Management earlier on Monday had called on AT&T to sell some assets and questioned its deal with Time Warner.

“@CNN is bad for the USA,” Trump said in a series of tweets. “It is a fraudulent shame, & all comes from the top!”