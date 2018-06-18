FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 18, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

AT&T executive promises fewer ads on newly acquired Time Warner networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 18 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc should be able to reduce the number of commercials during programming on its newly acquired Time Warner networks by using wireless and TV customer data to target personalized advertisements, John Stankey, the longtime AT&T executive who will run the networks, said in an interview on Monday.

The wireless phone giant plans to start selling targeted ads for Turner networks such as TNT and CNN “in short order,” said Stankey, chief executive of the new WarnerMedia. An industry-wide, automated marketplace, which would sell ads across other companies’ channels, is “easily a year off,” he said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.