AT&T eyes $16-$17-a-month streaming service - WSJ

June 6 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia has dropped its plan for a three-tiered streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WarnerMedia may package HBO, sister channel Cinemax and the vast library of Warner Bros TV shows and movies into one offering priced between $16 and $17 a month, the report said.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)