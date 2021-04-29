Can fewer meetings make happier, more productive lawyers? It's a start

More than 14 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, lawyers and law firm staffers are all-too familiar with Zoom fatigue.

But research shows meeting overload has long been an expensive, demoralizing problem for the American workplace. In 2014, for example, the Harvard Business Review broke down how one company’s weekly senior-level staff meeting ate up 300,000 hours of executives’ time in a year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tb1QzS