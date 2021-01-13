Federal judge rejects 'unreasonably high' attorney fees for McDermott, Troutman Pepper

A federal judge in West Palm Beach, Florida, has nearly halved the attorney fees and expenses McDermott Will & Emery and Troutman Pepper Sanders Hamilton are in line to receive for their successful representation of Wells Fargo in a real estate-lending fight.

Under U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart’s Tuesday order, lawyers at the two firms will receive $2.68 million - not the $4.9 million they requested - from Wells Fargo’s opponent, CityPlace Retail.

