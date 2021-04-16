MiMedx stiffed law firm trio on convicted execs' legal fees, lawsuit says

Lawyers for former MiMedx Group Inc executives convicted of fraud in November allege the biotech company has not paid millions of dollars in attorney fees it owes for their legal defense.

Three law firms - Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, and Kobre & Kim - sued MiMedx in New York County Supreme Court on Thursday, claiming the company “repeatedly violated its promise” to pay them in connection with their defense of former CEO Parker “Pete” Petit and former chief operating officer William Taylor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32owZEK