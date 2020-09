A California attorney entered guilty pleas Wednesday in two separate criminal cases, admitting to conspiring to conceal the source of millions of dollars in campaign donations to Hillary Clinton and others and to conspiring to defraud a bank.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Rudy Dekermenjian’s guilty pleas in the two Washington, D.C., cases within an hour of each other on Wednesday. Sentencing dates have not been set.

